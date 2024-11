What’s On Tap:

Sandy Maxx lists some fun weekend events to attend around Wisconsin. A bunch of different and unique Nutcracker performances around the state. Updates on the new Wicked movie. The Song You Need To Hear: “Popular” – “Wicked.” CMAA Winners who will perform in Wisconsin in 2025. Interview with Harley Davidson Museum’s Tim McCormick and Ann Sinfield. Trivia questions to promote Kapco Kids 2 Kids Campaign.