What’s On Tap:

Sandy Maxx interviews local Oz Historian Ryan Jay, Leah Steger from Winkie’s Hallmark & Gifts, Michael Stuhlmacher from Winkie’s Toys & Variety, Author Kevin Kluesner, Hip Hip pioneer Kurtis Blow and Actor Macaulay Culkin. The Song You Need To Hear: “Defying Gravity” “Wicked” – Original Broadway Cast Recording with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.