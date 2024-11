Sandy Maxx’s guests are Jeremy Egner, author of the new book BELIEVE: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way into Our Hearts. Greg Marshall of the one person show, Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees. Music legend Kurtis Blow discusses the legacy of his song, “Basketball”, and his upcoming Milwaukee appearance in “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” on November 22nd.