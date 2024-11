What’s On Tap:

Sandy Maxx talks about Milwaukee Film’s Keanuthon event. Break a leg performances this week in Wisconsin. WE energies cookie book. Dia Los Muertos Events. Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director, Michael Pink. The Song You Need To Hear: “Cruel To Be Kind” Nick Lowe. Milwaukee Repertory Theater Artistic Director, Mark Clements. Preview WTMJ Conversations featuring WTMJ’s Brian Noonan.