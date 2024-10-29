What’s On Tap:

On Today’s 3 hour episode of What’s On Tap, Sandy Maxx gives an update on the tragic hit and run involving Cara Corder. Jim Gaffigan Show Announcement. How are you celebrating National Cat Day? The Song You Need To Hear – The Munsters Theme Song – Los Straitjackets. Dwayne Wade Statue Reaction. I vote sticker bobbleheads by the Bobblehead museum. Sebastian Maniscalco ticket giveaway and concert announcement. Village Of Birchwood Water/Sewer Supervisor, Tucker Fee and Lauren Parkos who were finalists for water tank of the year for Birchwood’s fishing bobber themed tank. WMDN Interview with Rachel Bernhard, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Dining Critic and listing her best restaurants in Milwaukee.