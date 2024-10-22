MILWAUKEE — On October 22, 1903, Jerome Horwitz Lester was born. Fast forward to October 22, 2024, and he’s better known as Curly Howard — the baldest and arguably the funniest member of the legendary comedy icons, The Three Stooges.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating Curly’s birth by releasing a highly anticipated limited edition of collectible Three Stooges bobbleheads. Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO, joined WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx on “What’s On Tap” to share the exciting news on the eve of what would have been Curly’s 121st birthday.

These unique talking bobbleheads feature four members of The Three Stooges cast: Moe Howard, Larry Fine, Curly Howard and Shemp Howard. Each figure has an entertaining expression on their face, standing on their own stand with their first name on the base. Each character’s bobblehead is complete with three audio clips of some of their classic one-liners, a first for Stooges fans in decades.

The Three Stooges have made generations of fans laugh with their unique style of slapstick comedy, still tickling funny bones decades since their beginning through television reruns and streaming services. From older audiences to younger fans discovering their antics for the first time, The Three Stooges have secured their place in American pop culture history with physical comedy of pratfalls and pie-throwing along with bickering and coming to blows.

Sklar has been working on this project for over a year, collaborating with C3 Entertainment, the entertainment company founded in 1959 by The Three Stooges themselves.

“Talking bobbleheads are always super fun. Each one has three clips, original clips from the Stooges,” says Sklar. Crack up when you hear fun quotes like Curly’s iconic, “I’m a victim of circumstance,” and Moe’s sharp “Quiet, birdbrain!”

Adding an extra layer of collectibility to these talking bobbleheads is the limited edition release. The bobbleheads are individually numbered to 2,024.

The Stooges series has been eagerly awaited by fans, with Sklar mentioning that Curly is historically the most popular, but full sets are expected to fly off the virtual shelves.

Members of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum were given pre-order access and now all fans can shop for these bobbleheads. Delivery is expected in December.

Listen to the full conversation from ‘What On Tap with Sandy Maxx’ here in your browser, or on your podcast platform of choice.

