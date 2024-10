What’s On Tap:

Sandy Maxx has interviews with Milwaukee Youth Symphony Marketing Director, Steve Glynn, musical legend Charo, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director, Susan Varela. Finally, Comedian Paul Mecurio joins Sandy Maxx live in studio to talk about his upcoming appearance at the Marcus Performing Arts Center October 19th for his show called “Permission To Speak” where he brings audience members on stage to tell stories.