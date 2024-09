Full Show:

Sandy Maxx interviews Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Events Director, Grace Fuhr about Doors Open Milwaukee and all their upcoming events and Haggerty Museum of Art Director, John McKinnon about Haggerty Museum of Art’s 40th Anniversary. WTMJ Cares tribute to Captain Lance Sijan and an interview with his sister Jeanine. Behind the scenes of “Just A Bit Outside” The story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers.