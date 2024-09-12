Sandy Maxx is joined by Dale Palecek to discuss his song that is played in the 1982 Brewers documentary “Just a Bit Outside.” Then, a preview of “Prelude to a Kiss,” and an interview with comedian Leanne Morgan.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has upcoming events scheduled in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as her campaign focuses spending...Read more
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — A hunter in northeastern Wisconsin discovered the skeletal remains of a 3-year-old boy who vanished in February,...Read more