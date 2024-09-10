What’s On Tap Full Show:

Sandy Maxx remembers James Earl Jones after he passed away this last weekend.

O&H Danish Bakery’s President Emeritus Eric Olesen joins the show live from studio to talk about O&H Danish Bakery’s 75th Anniversary Celebration:

MIAD Director of Galleries and Community Engagement Monica Miller and MIAD Collaboration & Community Specialist and Gallery Generalist Leah Good join the show to talk about MIAD’s participation in MKE Night Market and 50th Anniversary plans:

Interview with Milwaukee Bucks’ DJ Shawna about Her MKE Night Market performance and other projects.

Milwaukee Brewer Gorman Thomas interview about “Just A Bit Outside” documentary about the 1982 Brewers season.