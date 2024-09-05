If you’re a fan of The Beatles, you will love tonight’s episode of “What’s On Tap with Sandy Maxx.” This episode is dedicated to all things Beatles as we commemorate the band’s only show in Milwaukee on Sept. 4, 1964. Highlights include the KOSS Corporation’s Beatle Phone, The Britins, Strawberry Fields, and more.

Sandy also interviewed Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits and got to hear about some of Peter’s journey as a Herman’s Hermit and an artist. In the final segment of the show, we were treated to spoken word from Kavon Cortez Jones and received details from The Friends of Lake Shore State Park about the Wildflowers on the Water Festival in Milwaukee on Sept. 7, 2024.