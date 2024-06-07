This episode is the last one of this Top Chef series that was filmed in Wisconsin, which I did not expect. The last two episodes will stage the challenges in a different location.

With only five cheftestants and the word “Finals” drawing closer, the intensity is more obvious in this episode.

Milwaukee’s Chef Dan Jacobs of DanDan displayed the effects of pressure of weeks of competition throughout this episode by his facial expressions, genuine emotions, and a lot of comments ranging from despair to gallows humor.

Quickfire Challenge: Blind Taste Test

Instead of tempting tastebuds, the cheftestants tested theirs by sampling 26 items ranging meat to fruits to herbs.

Part 1, correctly guess as many as possible while blindfolded.

Part 2, create a great dish using the ingredients you guessed correctly. Not blindfolded for this portion.

Dan was confident in his Blind Taste Test, saying, “I’ve got an incredible palate.” and “Nailed it. Next!” I was rooting for him, yet my apprehension was building as I worried he was not as spot on as he thought he was. Dan was embarrassed to learn he tied for the bottom ranking by only getting nine ingredients correct.

The photo above is the list of ingredients he identified. What would you have whipped up?

Well, Dan whipped up a very disappointing steak and eggs that even Chef Paul Bartolotta judged as having an unappetizing odor and Judge Gail Simmons later in the show called “terrible”. Dan himself called it a “trainwreck” to the judges and felt that the dish was an “epic fail.”

Elimination Competition: Show Us How You’ve Grown

The assignment was to create a gourmet meal that shows how the cheftestant has evolved since they began on the Top Chef show.

Vague? Yes. The key to this challenge was not only making Finals-worthy food, but also telling your story with what you’ve cooked.

What did we see of Wisconsin?

+ A few Milwaukee locations. The lakefront, the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Milwaukee River, Water Street, Third Ward, the Pfister Hotel.

+ Milwaukee Public Market.

+ Whole Foods on the East Side.

+ Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa, where Chef Paul Bartolotta hosted a meal for the cheftestants and judges.

+ Harbor House, where the cheftestants cooked and served for the Elimination Challenge.

Who Was In This Episode?

Guest Judges, whom Host Kristen Kish called “pillars of the community” at the Harbor House meal, which was the last supper in Milwaukee of the series:

+ Milunka Radicevic, chef and co-owner of Three Brothers

+ Food & Wine Editor in Chief, Hunter Lewis

And chefs who have been seen in previous Top Chef: Wisconsin episodes:

+ Paul Bartolotta of Bartolotta Restaurants

+ Elena Terry, Ho-Chunk chef and founder of Wild Bearies

+ Tory Miller of Madison’s L’Etoile restaurant

+ Kyle Knall of Birch in Milwaukee and culinary director of Oconomowoc’s Stone Bank Farm

+ Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat on Milwaukee’s East Side

During the Ristorante Bartolotta meal, we got to see Maria Bartolotta, Paul’s sister and Bartolotta Restaurants Catering Director, and Ristorante Bartolotta Executive Chef Juan Urbieta.

Chef Dan Jacobs Moments:

+ At the beginning of the episode, he expresses with the cheftestants chatting casually at their hotel that he is glad to be gaining “a bunch of new friends” by being part of the show. The other cheftestants agree and affectionately call him “Uncle” and “Grandpa”.

+ Dan’s amusing experimentation with a watermelon and olive sauce for his Quickfire Challenge.

+ Dan’s confidence sunk after the Quickfire Challenge, saying “I’m f****d.” Yet, his drive remains strong when he says “I don’t want to leave” and “I want to be Top Chef.”

+ Dan was serious and sweating during the Elimination Challenge. He was running behind and there were several turns that didn’t go his way in the kitchen from oversmoking fish to wrangling gnocchi in addition to wishy-washy story behind his dish.

+ SPOILER: Chef Dan did NOT pack his knives. He will be the one Wisconsin element in next week’s on-location show.

What Has Been Learned In Wisconsin? Cheftestants Savannah and Manny expressed new appreciation for cherries as part of their Top Chef experience.

Next week’s Wisconsin elements? Just Chef Dan. The next episode sets sail on a Carribbean cruise to Curaçao. (cue the boat horn – because I wanted all of the episodes to be here in Wisconsin) Um, this will be Dan’s first ever cruise. Am I wrong to worry that the movement of the ship and potential sea sickness could be elements that could affect his performance? We’ll see next week!

$10,000 for Chef Dan?

Maybe, if you vote.

Bravo continues to promote a #TopChef Fan Favorite voting web site that you can vote weekly and the Fave will win $10,000.

The rankings only flashed for a second on screen, but Chef Dan Jacobs was in the Top Four. You can vote here: https://www.bravotv.com/top-chef/fan-favorite

+ BONUS: See Chef Dan’s Summerfest announcement in this video!

Top Chef: Wisconsin airs Wednesdays at 8 P.M. on Bravo!, then streams on Peacock. The series finale will air June 19th.

Click the player above to hear the full recap conversations on Wisconsin’s Morning News, Spanning The State and What’s On Tap.

