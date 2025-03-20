A shark vs. a tiger. A rattlesnake vs. badger? Ever wondered who would win? March Mammal Madness is an annual simulated animal single-elimination tournament created by scientists to educate & delight!

Click or tap here to download your bracket, fill it out and play along with Spanning the State.

We’re starting our Mammal Madness with the Round Two battles, so your First-Round results will already be filled in. Round 2 battles will take place 3/20 & 3/24, so get your brackets filled out now!

Brian’s Bracket:

Kristin’s Bracket:

Rhea’s Bracket:

Tournament Schedule:

Sweet 16: 3/27

3/27 Elite Trait : 3/28

: 3/28 Final Four 3/31

3/31 Championship: 4/2

Want to follow the battles live?

The battles will be live announced on Bluesky and can be viewed by following the account @mmmletsgo.bsky.social or by following the hashtag #2025MMM. Bluesky events begin at 8PM EDT and typically last 2 hours.

Where do I find tournament results?

Tournament results are available through the March Mammal Madness LibGuide results page. Players can choose the very detailed play-by-plays, the Evening MMMagazine, the brief highlights, the Rundown animated video, or just an updated bracket!