Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Baraboo: father of High School Graduate blocks Superintendent from shaking his daughter’s hand.

Teens are easily embarrassed by their parents. Imagine if your dad jumped on stage as you were being presented your diploma and blocked the Superintendent from shaking your hand. Cringe for sure! During Baraboo High School’s graduation an unidentified man jumped on stage and yanked Superintendent Rainey Briggs’ hand away blocking him from shaking hands with his daughter. The man yelled “that’s my daughter!” as he grabbed Briggs, to which Briggs can be heard responding “You better get up off me, man. Get off me Bro!” Pomp and circumstance indeed. Full Story

Eau Claire: Police seek brisket thief.

It’s hard to resist good Bar-B-Cue. That proved true in Eau Clare when a brisket bandit helped himself to twelve pounds of smoked deliciousness right off a family’s smoker. The brisket was smoking overnight becoming a tender feast when a man in a hoodie walked into the backyard, took the brisket and was seen licking his fingers as he walked away. Eau Claire Police are asking the publics help in identifying the meat fueled marauder. Full Story

Plover: Wisconsin native Joe Pavelski retires after 18 years in the NHL.

Eighteen years of professional hockey has proven to be enough for Stevens Point Area Senior High and UW-Madison alum John Pavelski. Pavelski spent 13 years with the San Jose Sharks before being traded to the Dallas Stars. He told Stars’ beat reporters that he would not play next season. Pavelski was a 7th round pick in the 2003 NHL Draft was a four time All-Star and holds the record for most playoff goals by an American-born player with 78. That’s gritty! Full Story