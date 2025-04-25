Its four campuses are located in Central Milwaukee and serve more than 2,000 students from K-3 through 8th grade. 91% of its students are black, with 85% coming from economic disadvantaged backgrounds.

Milwaukee College Prep’s CEO Al Keith joins Steve Scaffidi for a look at their unique Milwaukee schools achieving high marks in a challenging educational environment.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of Point Taken, along with Kristin Brey, which airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. weekdays on 620 WTMJ.