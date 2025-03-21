He’s worn a lot of hats in his long career in public service. As Ambassador to Luxembourg, Mayor of Milwaukee, and as a Wisconsin Congressman, Tom Barrett has met a lot of people in his life.

In a two-part, wide-ranging conversation with Steve Scaffidi, Barrett details what life was like as a U.S Ambassador, lessons he learned while spending three years in Europe, and how that experience continues to shape his view of American politics.

In Part Two, Barrett details his perceptions of the current political environment from the perspective of a lifelong Democrat, and what lies ahead for both his party and himself.

