He’s a Wisconsin guy with a love of weather forecasting and just talking about the weather, a perfect recipe for an extended conversation with Steve Scaffidi on the Scaffidiology Podcast.

With over 20 years of experience in weather forecasting across the state, and a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Brian Niznansky combines great scientific acumen with his ability to communicate what’s happening in Southeast Wisconsin weather, every night on TMJ4 in Milwaukee.

Scaffidi, whose father Dominic was a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Milwaukee, sat down for a lively conversation about all things weather, and why Niznansky loves what he does.