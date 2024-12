AARP‘s Director of Communications Jim Flaherty sits down with Scaffidilogy Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi for a primer on how to avoid the scammers during the holidays. Porch pirates, gift card fraud, and other scams are unfortunately part of our holiday reality, and we’ll walk you through how YOU can avoid them.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, heard Monday through Friday from 9-10 a.m.