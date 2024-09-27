Golf has always been a popular sport, but golf merchandising has also seen a meteoric rise in consumer interest and sales.

Swag Golf, launched in 2018 by four friends in Northbrook, Illinois, now employs 150 people nationwide, and is currently building a new 30,000 square foot headquarters.

Chief Operating Officer Scott Weber, along with founder Nick Venson, have created an innovative and unique company built around products like putters and headcovers, often using design options including skulls, playing cards, and pop culture themes.

Venson described what Swag Golf is all about. “I knew we were making cool products, but sometimes the chase of the product is as important as the product itself. It certainly created a buzz around Swag.”

With merchandising connections to Major League Baseball, WWE, and the NFL, their products have shown up in the bags of professional athletes, and winners on the PGA, Korn Ferry, and the LPGA tours. Recently, U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker presented his players with Swag headcovers as a gift to the U.S. team members.

Weber sat down with Scaffidiology Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi for a lively conversation about their company and the innovative products they sell.