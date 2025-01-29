MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County’s new District Attorney Kent Lovern joined WTMJ’s Political Power Hour this week to discuss the challenges ahead for local prosecutors given the departure of senior employees and the tightening of local and state budgets.

Lovern was elected in 2024 and took over in January of this year from longtime Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm. Lovern has served for more than 27 years in the DA’s office but now leads the office at one of its most critical junctures.

Lovern cited gun violence and reckless driving as two of his biggest priorities in 2025.

“We have to have a strong response to those kinds of crimes,” Lovern told WTMJ, “When I say strong response, it means jail or prison, depending on the facts and circumstances of the case.”

Lovern was a guest on the show, along with regular weekly contributor Law Enforcement Communications Expert Anne Schwartz. He also talked about his partnership with MKE Urban Stables, a local organization that provides equine-assisted services and programs to youth and veterans and is the home of the horses utilized by the Milwaukee Police Department’s mounted patrol.

Lovern also made an appearance on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News earlier this month.