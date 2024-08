What does it take to pilot an airplane carrying more than 300 passengers around the globe?

Is there really such a thing as the “mile-high club”?

Steve Scaffidi and retired airline pilot Yvan Giralte discuss the life of an airline pilot and the realities and myths of flying for a living.

Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m.