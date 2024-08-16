It’s a first-of-its-kind treatment for traumatic brain injury patients and specifically designed for military veterans and first responders. Dr. Shekar Kurpad and Dr. Michael McCrea joined Steve Scaffidi for a conversation about the latest treatments available for patients impacted by TBI, or traumatic brain injury. TBI patient Collin Crawford, who has participated in the BRAVE program, also discussed his experience with the groundbreaking new program at Froedtert.

