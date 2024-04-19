As one of the first reporters on scene covering the Jeffrey Dahmer story, and the author of MONSTER: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders, Anne Schwartz has spent more than 30 years detailing every aspect of the case of one of the worst serial killers in our nation’s history. In part one of this podcast, Schwartz walked through the early hours of the investigation as local police discovered the gruesome murders. In part two, Schwartz explores what we’ve learned since 1991, and adds some little-known details to one of the biggest True Crime stories in U.S. history.

