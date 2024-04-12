What really happened on that July night in 1991 as MIlwaukee police officers made a horrific discovery in an apartment building in Milwaukee?

Former Milwaukee Journal reporter Anne Schwartz takes us through the story of the early hours of the investigation into one of the biggest serial killing sprees in U.S. history. From the first police contact with Dahmer, to the gruesome details of the inside of Dahmer’s apartment, Schwart takes us through her reporter’s notebook as she covered the Jeffrey Dahmer case.from the beginning.

This is part one of a two-episode interview with author Anne Schwartz, who has covered the Dahmer murders for more than 30 years.