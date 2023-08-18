The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of quite the ride of a season.

For now, this team is currently leading the National League Central by two games.

Watching this Brewers team play the Dodgers over the past three nights, outside of losing three straight, proved to me, and not that this is breaking news or anything, but nonetheless, it clearly demonstrated the stark differences between the two teams.

The Brewer’s offense in this series was nothing short of abysmal – scoring just three runs throughout the 3-game series. For most of the season, it’s an offense that has just flat-out stunk, now sitting in dead last in OPS in the National League.

Their pitching and defense, a once touted strength of this team, allowed 14 runs over three games.

The Dodgers have been a continued thorn in the side of Milwaukee for a while now.

Will this Brewers team ever be able to concur with the mighty large market monsters? It seems like it’s an uphill climb on a mountain that never ends.

Look, I get it; the luxury TV deal for LA is excellent. Playing in California is probably just as lovely, maybe even better.

This Brewers team and teams of the past have done all they could, but it’s a constant battle that never seems to go our way here, in Milwaukee.

The old saying of, “just get in, and see what happens,” has been overplayed as much as any Taylor Swift song on the radio these days.

The differences between these two clubs are just too much, and, unfortunately, over these past three games proved it once again.