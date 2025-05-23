City of Franklin Police Officer Matt Jankowski is our 6th Honoree for Steve Scaffidi’s 2025 Salute to Service Award, presented by Waterstone Bank.

Jankowski was nominated by his father Mike, who served as a first responder (Retired Fire Chief in Hales Corners, Wisconsin) and who highlighted his son’s commitment to serving his community in his nomination. “Matthew builds real relationships with people in our community. He mentors youth, organizes events, and is an approachable officer who can shift the whole dynamic between the police and the public”, said Jankowski.

For his public service efforts and his commitment to building relationships with the community he grew up in and currently serves, Franklin Police Officer Matt Jankowski is one of 6 Salute to Service honorees for 2025.

Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service is presented by Waterstone Bank.

