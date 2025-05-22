In the early-morning hours of April 14, 2024, Milwaukee Fire Department Lieutenant Ben Baus was instrumental in the rescue of Milwaukee Firefighter Ryan McMenamin, who was trapped and severely burned trying to rescue an occupant from a house fire in the 2400 block of South 8th Street,

McMenamin, who has since returned to full duty, went through extensive skin grafts and rehabilitation during his recovery.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski described Firefighter McMenamin’s actions this way. “His completely selfless act of heroism placed the life of the trapped occupant above his own.”

Chief Lipski said this about both Lt. Baus and Firefighter McMenamin. “Both of these gentlemen are humble, solid and skilled men. Neither of them will seek any of this recognition at all, but it is most definitely due.”

For their incredible heroism and commitment to their community, Lt. Ben Baus and Firefighter Ryan McMenamin are our 4th and 5th Salute to Service co-honorees for Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service.

Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service is presented by Waterstone Bank.

Officer Daniel Riess, Waukesha Police Department

Detective Dennis McKnight, Milwaukee Police Department

Rev. Mark Jaramillo, Norway Fire Department