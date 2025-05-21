Pastor Mark Jaramillo, who is a chaplain for multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin, lives a life devoted to service to his community and his faith.

As a chaplain, he often counsels and advises members of the Norway Fire Department and other departments in the area, as well as leading a local Lutheran congregation at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church.

His wife Kristie, who is a co-pastor at the church, nominated Mark for the Salute to Service honor. In her nomination, she highlighted her husband’s devotion to his multiple roles.

“Mark lives to serve first responders. He was made to help people. His hope is to offer first responders the tools they need to cope with all the trauma around them, and live the best lives they can.”

Pastor and Fire Department Chaplain Mark Jaramillo is our third honoree for Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service, presented by Waterstone Bank.

