Shep Crumrine doesn’t remember much, if anything, about the day he collapsed on a treadmill at a Planet Fitness.

Fortunately for Shep, Milwaukee Police Department Detective Dennis McKnight saw a few people standing around Shep, who was unconscious and non-breathing, and stepped in. His life-saving efforts, along with another first responder, saved Shep’s life.

Detective McKnight, like all first responders, demonstrates his commitment to public service, on and off duty. For his willingness to go above and beyond, Milwaukee Police Department Detective Dennis McKnight is our second Salute to Service Honoree.

Detective McKnight was nominated by Joan Lien.

