Village of Pewaukee Police Officer Ryan Crouse was in the middle of his shift when he learned of the horrific tragedy unfolding at a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade. Quickly heading to the scene in his squad car, he encountered a chaotic scene, with victims scattered across the roadway and sidewalks.

Officer Crouse located a boy with catastrophic lower-body injuries as a result of being run over by a speeding vehicle. He quickly acted without hesitation, gathering him in his arms, and carrying him to his squad car. Rushing to the nearest hospital, Crouse handed him of to medical staff, and the child’s family later credited Officer Crouse with saving their child’s life.

Officer Crouse repeated the trip between the parade route and local hospitals three times that day, rendering aid and securing the crime scene.

For his willingness to go above and beyond, and for his incredible dedication to serving the greater community, Officer Ryan Crouse is one of our WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honorees for 2022.

To listen to Officer Crouse’s story, which was featured on the Steve Scaffidi Show on Newsradio620 WTMJ, click the player at the top of this page.

WaterStone Bank’s Salute to Service was the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Best Significant Community Impact award winner for 2020.