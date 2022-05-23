Dr. Ted O’Reilly is the medical director for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, which brings veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

On a September, 2021 flight, four buses of veterans and their guardians had finished their tour and were on their way back to the airport, when the buses came upon a bad car accident, with a victim lying motionless on the shoulder of the road.

Dr. Ted, in the lead bus, saw what was happening, made the buses stop, and jumped out. He immediately resuscitated the victim and kept them breathing and stable until a transport ambulance arrived.

For his incredible heroic actions that day, and for his commitment to providing medical assistance to our veterans who travel to Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flights, Dr. Ted is one of our WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honorees for 2022.

WaterStone Bank’s Salute to Service was the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association award winner for 2020.