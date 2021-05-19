Today’s WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree, Joe Flick, has been a dedicated member of the Milwaukee Fire Department for 18 years. Shortly before the Coronavirus pandemic began, he was promoted to Lieutenant. A member of the Heavy Urban Rescue Team, he has been involved in a significant number of rescue operations.

He exemplifies the public service aspect of being a first responder, and his willingness to serve the community is evident in his work as a firefighter.

Firefighter Flick understands the teamwork component of the job saying, “with everything we’re expected to do, there’s never a task you do on your own.”

WaterStone Bank partners with Steve Scaffidi to recognize HEROes in our community. Thanks to IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix at Road America and Heiser Automotive for their support of the program. WaterStone will donate $250 to a charity of the honoree’s choice and Road America will also be providing tickets to the IndyCar Rev Group Grand Prix June 19 and 20.