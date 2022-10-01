WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined the show to talk about WTMJ’s move to the Avenue.

J.R. Ross from WisPolitics.com talked about the subpoena issued to Robin Vos by the January 6th Committee.

Sara Krall from End Domestic Abuse WI discussed how domestic abuse encounters are becoming more dangerous.

Mike Spaulding stopped by to give a preview of the Darrell Brooks trial.

Former WTMJ Nights host Scott Warras sat down with Alex to discuss his time on air and the history of WTMJ.