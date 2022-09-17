WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Alex talks to Bill Graffin about the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District’s water usage advisory that was issued earlier in the week.

Mike Pyritz from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation talks with Alex about the way that the state responds to emergencies on the roads.

WTMJ Managing Editor Mike Spaulding talks with Alex about the latest updates in the story of the man who fell to his death from the Kilbourn bridge.

Sean Gallagher from the TMJ4 News Eye Team joins the show to discuss ways Milwaukee police are cracking down on reckless driving.

Dave Spano from Annex Wealth Management joins Alex to talk about the drop in the stock market last week and the things people can do to protect themselves from future changes.