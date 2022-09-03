WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to talk Overdose Awareness Day and the opioid problem in Milwaukee.

Alex speaks with survivors of clergy sexual abuse about the public funeral of former Archbishop Rembert Weakland.

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News – Shaun joined the show to discuss the issues between Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former head of violence prevention Arnitta Holliman.

Hear from Melissa Barclay‘s interview with Lisa Schiller of the Better Business Bureau about scams popping up regarding student loan forgiveness.

Sean Ryan – Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the show to discuss the Irion District and its construction.