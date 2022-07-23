WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to discuss to discuss the decision not to file charges in the police shooting death of Da’Shontay King and against the security guard in the deadly El Rey grocery store shooting.

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News – Shaun joined the show to discuss Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis pleading guilty to misconduct charge and being removed from office

Charles Benson – Reporter/Anchor TMJ4 – Charles joined the show to discuss the US Senate Primary Debate and to preview the Republican WI governor primary debate.

Tony Cartagena – Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin – Tony joined the show to discuss food insecurity increasing in Milwaukee County and how to help.

Ron Corn – Menominee Tribe chairman – Ronald joined the show to discuss the plans to build a casino in Kenosha County and the Partnership between the Menominee Tribe and Hard Rock International