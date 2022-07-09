WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Andrea Albers – Reporter/Anchor – TMJ4 News – Andrea joined the show to discuss covering the Highland Park 4th of July Parade Shooting.

Ziv Cohen – Psychiatrist – Ziv joined the show to discuss what goes into a insanity defense and his thoughts on the Highland Park Shooter using that defense.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joined the show to discuss the latest on the 2022 elections in Wisconsin, especially Governor and US Senate.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joined the show to update us on Nashville withdrawing possible agreement for hosting RNC and what it means for Milwaukee’s chances.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson – Mayor Johnson joined the show to discuss what steps are being done to eliminate reckless driving in Milwaukee.