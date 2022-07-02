WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Melissa Barclay– WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay talked with a woman working to bring humanitarian aid to migrants crossing the border about the tragedy in Texas earlier this week where over 50 people were found dead in the trailer of a semi.

Scott Armstrong– Alex Crowe talked with Scott Armstrong from the Boy Scouts of America about the Wisconsin Boy Scout troops that saved lives when a train derailed while travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

J.R. Ross– Alex was joined by J.R. Ross from WisPolitics.com to talk about the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s lawsuit over the state’s 1849 abortion ban.

Ted Pankau– Ted Pankau from the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol joined the show to talk about staying safe out on the water over the holiday weekend.

Melissa Barclay– WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay talked with UW-Madison’s Dr. Christine Whelan about the impact that holiday fireworks and have on veterans with PTSD.