WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Rebecca Klopf – Reporter at TMJ4- Rebecca joined the show to discuss an update on MPD’s pursuit policy.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined to discuss what is being done to protect public officials who have received threats of violence.

Jane Matenaer – Reporter at WTMJ – Jane joined the show to discuss her story on victims of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Sari Lesk, Reporter for the Milwaukee Business Journal, joined the show to talk about the potential future of Kohl’s.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show with an update on the national baby formula shortage, including how long it may take for the formula to be back on store shelves.