WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to talk about the violence in Milwaukee and the enforcing of a curfew for those 17 and under in Milwaukee.

Margaret Naczek – Reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal – Margaret joined the show to discuss her interview in the Milwaukee Business Journal with Bucks President Peter Feigin regarding the issues around the Deer District and potential changes coming.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to talk about how Milk banks are seeing increase in breast milk donations and orders with baby formula shortages.

Melissa Barclay – Co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, News Anchor on WTMJ 620 AM – Hear Melissa’s interview with Lisa Schille of the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin talking about scams associated with the baby formula shortages.

Hear from Wisconsin’s Morning News interview with Amy Herbst, Vice President of Mental and Behavioral Health at Children’s Wisconsin regarding the opening of a Walk-in Mental health Clinic at Children’s Hospital.