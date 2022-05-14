WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to give updates on the attack on a Pro Life groups office.

Justin Kern – Regional Communications Director at American Red Cross of Wisconsin – Justin joined the show to discuss the uptick of fires in the Milwaukee area and how to prevent fires and what to do if you have a house fire.

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News – Shaun joined the show to discuss the DOJ Use of Force Dashboard documenting incidents where police used force in an altercation.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss Aurora removing a charge after patient contacts I-Team over medical bill concern.

Melissa Barclay – Co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, News Anchor on WTMJ 620 AM – Hear Melissa’s interview with Village of Shorewood police chief Heather Wurth, Shorewoods first female Police Chief.