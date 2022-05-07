WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:



Jane Matenaer – On Air Host/Reporter WTMJ – Hear from Jane’s interview with Marquette Univ. Associate Professor Paul Noelette as he discussed what would mean in Wisconsin if Roe vs Wade was overturned.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to talk about the Milwaukee Police Departments new policy on reckless driving and the impact it has already had.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joined the show to discuss the latest on Kohls.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss younger employees being more open about how much they are making.

Melissa Barclay – Co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, News Anchor on WTMJ 620 AM – Hear from Melissa’s interview with Communications and public relations manager for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee Katie Krecklow discussing No Mow May.