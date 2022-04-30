WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Josh Kaul – Wisconsin Attorney General – Hear from Alex’s interview with Wisconsin Attorney General to discuss ways the state is trying to address the concerns of violence in the state.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss diabetes costs and to update you on the gift card scam and how Metcalfe’s Market in Wauwatosa helped a man who had become a victim of the scam.

Sean Ryan – Reporter, Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joined the show to discuss the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp and how it has shifted its focus during the COVID19 pandemic.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Hear Mike’s interview with SysLogic CEO Tina Chang regarding cyber security and the 3rd annual cyber security summit.

Jane Matenaer – On Air Host/Reporter WTMJ – Jane joined the show to discuss the women she is profiling as part of the Milwaukee Business Journal’s ‘Women of Influence’ honorees, Chauntel McKenzie, COO of America’s Black Holocaust Museum and First Weber President Tammy Maddente.