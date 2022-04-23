WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to discuss a federal judge from Florida overturning the CDC’s extension of the federal travel mask mandate for plans and buses and gave the latest on mask requirements in Milwaukee.

JR Ross – Editor, wispolitics.com – JR joined the show to discuss the Wisconsin Supreme Court approving the GOP Districting maps and what that means.

Ben Jordan – Multimedia Journalist, TMJ4 – Ben joined the show to discuss the rising numbers of reckless driving and the hidden costs of shutting down the freeway to investigate issues of reckless driving and accidents.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss the safety of mobile banking and how to prevent yourself from being a victim of a phishing attack.

John Mercure – Wisconsin Afternoon News Host – John joined the show to update us on the Rutkowski family and how they are doing. To help the Rutkowski you can do so by visiting their Go Fund Me page.