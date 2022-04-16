WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News I-Team Reporter- Sean joined the show to discuss the released video from the Milwaukee County Jail from the death of Keishon Thomas.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joined the show to discuss the released documents from Robin Vos office from the Michael Gableman investigation into the 2022 election.

Alex Crowe brings you a story from the explosion of Debi and Joe Henrich’s mobile home and how to help.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined to discuss her stories on travel difficulties and the FDA sending warning letters to CBD companies based off claims they make.

Margaret Naczek – Reporter , Milwaukee Business Journal – Margaret joined to talk about some new partnerships at American Family Field for the 2022 Brewers season.