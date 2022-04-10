WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the show to discuss the results from the spring election, including Cavalier Johnson winning the race to become Milwaukee’s next mayor.

Tammy Baldwin – United States Senator from Wisconsin – Senator Baldwin joins the show to discuss her vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court. Senator Baldwin also discusses her work in the Senate on legislation which would send more money and weapons to Ukraine.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show to discuss a business in Milwaukee who received a scam call from someone posing as a member of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Similar incidents have also been reported in Waukesha County.

Tim Halbach – Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service – Tim joins the show to discuss Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin and goes over some helpful reminders for how to stay safe when severe weather hits.

Melissa Barclay – Co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on WTMJ – Melissa’s piece centers around her visit to the Wisconsin School for the Deaf.