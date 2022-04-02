WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

David Crowley – County Executive of Milwaukee County – Hear David Crowley’s interview on Wisconsin Morning News.

John Mercure – Wisconsin Afternoon News Host – John joined the show to discuss a story of a couple who lost their home due to mold issues and the bills encluded.

Melissa Barcly – Co-Host, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News – Hear from Melissa’s interview with Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski as he discussed HOPE Kits.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss Cream City Funiture and how to claim a refund or get your funiture back and about medical debt and changes on how it is reported to your credit report.

Jane Matenaer – WTMJ News – Jane joined the show to discuss the latest WTMJ Cares inititave, a Pet Supplies Drive to help the Wisconsin Humane Sociality.