WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Alderman Michael J. Murphy – District 10 – Alderman Murphy joined the show to discuss an issue between the Milwaukee Common Council and the City Attorney’s Office.

JR Ross – wispolitics.com – JR Joined the show to discuss the US Supreme Court overturning the legislative maps Evers drew.

Gina Dennik-Champion – Chief Executive Officer Wisconsin Nurses Association – Gina joined the show to discuss Governor Evers signing a bill outlawing threats to health care workers.

Melissa Barclay – Co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, News Anchor on WTMJ 620 AM – Hear from Melissa’s interview from Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brian Sonderman talking about the raising cost of housing.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discus stories she is working on.