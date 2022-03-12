WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Paul Formolo – Assistant Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department – Alex sat down with Assistant Chief Formolo to discuss a number of concerns and issues in the city of Milwaukee such as homicide rates, safety, car thefts, and police recruitment.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss safety issues with some Fitbit devices such as burring wearers of the devices.

James Groh – Digital Multimedia Journalist TMJ4 – James joined the show to talk about Guardians of the Children, a non-profit group in southeastern Wisconsin who offer support to children when they are in a courtroom, mentor programs, and host monthly events for the kids like going to Brewers games or camping outings.

Kelly Eger and Lead Pastor Mark Weigt – Ridge Community Church – Kelly and Pastor Mark Weigt joined the show to discuss a drive to collect money, food, clothing, and other items for refugees from the Ukraine.