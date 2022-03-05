WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to discuss the current state of politics and the continuing investigation into the 2020 election.

Marco Morrison – Executive Director Operation Dream, Inc – Marco joined the show to discuss Operation Dream Inc and programs they have for youth.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss Federal authorities warning consumers, especially Medicare beneficiaries, about a scheme involving genetic testing and the latest on the housing markets.

Matt Pauley – Sports Reporter at WTMJ, Host Brewers Extra Innings – Matt joined the show to talk about the MLB lockout and how it got to this point.

Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani – Owner Door County Candle Company – Christiana joined the show to discuss a fundraiser being done to raise money for the Ukraine.